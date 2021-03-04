Analysts Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Adient reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of ADNT opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

