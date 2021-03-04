Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. LSI Industries reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

