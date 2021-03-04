Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $7,115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $9,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

