Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

BKNG opened at $2,275.00 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,973.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,844,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

