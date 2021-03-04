Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

