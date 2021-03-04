B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

BGS stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

