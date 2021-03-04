Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,580. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCII stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

