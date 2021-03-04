Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.40% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $39,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

