Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.40% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $39,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.