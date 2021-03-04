HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 51.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

