Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

