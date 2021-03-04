HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

