HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,314 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.