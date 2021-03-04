HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 365,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

