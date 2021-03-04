Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,436 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 857,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 278,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 921,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

