Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,978 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.