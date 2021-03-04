Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,312 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

