Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

GTN opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gray Television by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

