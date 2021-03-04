Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWST. Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

