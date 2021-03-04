Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Boosted by Analyst

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

FLMN stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

