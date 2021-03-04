John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of HPI opened at $19.09 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $22.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
