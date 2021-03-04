John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HPI opened at $19.09 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $22.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 283,563 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 106,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

