BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

