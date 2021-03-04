LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

