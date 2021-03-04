LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

RH stock opened at $460.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.51. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

