Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

