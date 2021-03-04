LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $320.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.10 and a 200 day moving average of $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $340.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $26,809,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

