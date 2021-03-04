Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.