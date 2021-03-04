The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn Sells 1,930 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SHW opened at $673.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,188,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.06.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.