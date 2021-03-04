Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.