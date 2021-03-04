Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 24th

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

RVT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

