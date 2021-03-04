Research Analysts Set Expectations for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,528.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,549.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,850.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,468.37. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

