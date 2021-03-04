Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by 38.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

