Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

