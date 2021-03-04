TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.