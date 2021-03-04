Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

REZI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

