Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OC. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

