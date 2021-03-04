3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Loop Capital currently has $31.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

