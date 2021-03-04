Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

