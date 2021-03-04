Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

