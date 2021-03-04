Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $131.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

