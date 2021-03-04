Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $234.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.