Rosenblatt Securities Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.80. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 371.75, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Square by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

