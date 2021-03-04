Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.