Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,878 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21,667.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.