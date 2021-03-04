Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $698,000 in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,132,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,398,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $71.91 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.