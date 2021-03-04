Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

