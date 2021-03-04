Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $489.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.46 and its 200 day moving average is $349.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,420 shares of company stock worth $26,849,515. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

