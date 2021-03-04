Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 320 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.77 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53.
Several equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
