Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 320 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.77 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.