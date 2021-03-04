AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

