Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 381.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,866 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

