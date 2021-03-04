Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

